5 die as bus slams into autorickshaw in Barishal

The accident occurred on the Barishal-Kuakata road by the Helipad Field in the upazila on Wednesday afternoon, said Bakerganj Sub-Inspector Md Shahid.

Police have yet to identify the victims.

The bus was travelling from Kuakata to Barishal and the autorickshaw was moving in the opposite direction when the two smashed into each other, police said, citing locals.

Five victims are believed to have died on the spot.

Traffic was temporarily brought to a halt for some time after the accident. The victims were recovered and sent to the Bakerganj Upazila Health Complex.

Five bodies were brought to the hospital, according to Pinto, a computer operator who works at the health complex. Three of them are men, while two are women.