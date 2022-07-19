JKG's Ariful, Sabrina jailed for 11 years over COVID test scam
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jul 2022 01:13 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2022 02:01 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has jailed Ariful Haque Chowdhury, the CEO of JKG Health Care, his wife Dr Sabrina Chowdhury and six others for 11 years each over a COVID-19 testing scam.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain delivered the verdict in the presence of the accused on Tuesday.
JKG Health Care came under the scanner in the early months of the pandemic for fraudulently issuing reports without testing specimens of suspected COVID-19 patients.
The involvement of Sabrina, a cardiac surgeon in government service, in the scandal added to the intrigue. The health ministry later suspended her for violating service rules by holding the post of chairman in a private organisation without authorisation.
The other convicts are Ariful's sister Jebunnesa Rima, former JKG staff Humayun Kabir Himu and his wife Tanzila Patwary, Abu Sayeed Chowdhury, Bipul Das and Shafiqul Islam.
They were charged with multiple offences under the Penal Code, including forgery, breach of trust, embezzlement and cheating.
Reacting to the verdict, Sabrina expressed shock at the length of the sentence as she maintained that she was not JKG's chairperson. "I wasn't the chairman so how could I get such a punishment? We can talk about an appeal later. I understood what was going to happen but didn't anticipate the extent [of the punishment]."
Following the outbreak of the coronavirus in March 2020, JKG Healthcare, a unit of Oval Group, gained the health directorate's approval to collect samples for COVID-19 testing free of charge.
But in June, allegations that JKG was charging money at two of its sample collection sites, BookingBD and Healthcare, began to surface. They were accompanied by claims that the organisation was issuing fake certificates to patients without testing samples.
Later that month, police arrested Humayun Kabir Hiru and his wife Tanzila Patwary for forging test reports following a complaint filed by Kamal Hossain, a caretaker of a house in Dhaka’s Kalyanpur.
The authorities also found a large number of fabricated test reports during raids on JKG and the homes of its officials, who allegedly swindled patients out of money by issuing fake reports.
They also discovered fake coronavirus test certificates in the names of 43 people, including four expatriates, in their computers.
Kamal later started a case against Humayun and Tanjila with the Tejgaon Police Station.
Based on the information divulged by Humayun and his wife, Tejgaon police later arrested JKG boss Ariful Chowdhury and two others.
Later on Jul 12, Sabrina, a doctor at the National Heart Institute, was also arrested.
After a two-month probe, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Inspector Liaquat Ali formally charged them with issuing false COVID-19 test reports to 27,000 people.
Sabrina and Arif were labelled as the 'masterminds' of the scam, while the others were identified as 'collaborators' in the chargesheet.
