Two dead after pick-up truck overturns on Padma Bridge

The accident occurred on the Dhaka-bound lane of the bridge around 9:45pm, said Padma Bridge OC (south) Alamgir Hossain.

The dead were Raju Khandaker, 45, and Md Kawser, 23 while Mukta Akter, 25, one and a half years old Fatema Khandaker and Md Omar Faruk, 47 were injured. They were all passengers on board the truck, Alamgir said.

“They [victims] were all sent to Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex injured. Two of them died there,” the police officer said.

Traffic on the bridge was suspended for some time after the accident, locals said.

Around 11:30pm, Alamgir said the traffic returned to normal after the road had been cleared.

Asaduzzaman, a doctor at the health complex, said the bodies were at the hospital and the other victims had been sent to Dhaka’s Mitford Hospital.