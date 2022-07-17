Mashrafe reassures Hindu villagers of security after attack over Facebook post
Narail Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jul 2022 02:19 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jul 2022 02:19 AM BdST
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has reassured the Hindus in his constituency of security to their life and property, condemning an attack on the religious minorities of Sahapara neighbourhood in Lohagara’s Digholia village over a Facebook post.
The MP from Narail-2 visited the area and talked to the victims of the attack on Saturday afternoon, a day after the incident.
He called for assistance from locals to stop the recurrence of such incident.
The mob turned violent in the evening. They vandalised several Hindu homes and torched one of those during the hate attack. The assailants also threw brickbats at a temple in the area.
Police fired warning shots to disperse the mob. The law enforcers took Akash's father to the police station after failing to find the student. No attacker was detained.
“This is unprecedented in Narail. Those who live in the neighbouring areas should be ashamed because this is the place where such [attack on Hindus] started in Narail.”
The ruling Awami League lawmaker said people should have informed police had they felt offended by Akash’s Facebook post. “Who are we to take action?”
“I request you to extend assistance. Otherwise, we won’t be able to resolve this problem.”
Mashrafe took to Facebook earlier, saying the incident “shocked” him. “I can’t relate this Narail with the one we’ve been taking pride in since childhood.”
“Akash Saha should face justice if he did something wrong. Our MP Mashrafe came in. He gave us courage and assured us of assistance. We hope nothing else will happen now.”
- Bangladeshi woman dies on Hajj trip, raising toll to 20
- Four dead, 9 hurt after bus rams truck in Tangail
- Bricks at Monter Mura speak of the forgotten history of communal harmony
- Hindu homes and a temple attacked in Bangladesh again over Facebook post
- Heatwave scorching Bangladesh is likely to continue for two more days
- Biswajit murder convict Alauddin arrested in Bogura
Most Read
- Hindu homes and a temple attacked in Bangladesh again over Facebook post
- Myanmar orders companies, banks to suspend foreign loan repayments
- Bangladesh road traffic crashes kill 29 people; baby born before mother’s death on highway
- Bangladesh Bank announces new measures to ease strain on forex reserves
- Bricks at Monter Mura speak of the forgotten history of communal harmony
- Bangladesh reports 1,007 COVID cases, 5 deaths in a day
- Mystery vessel with no sailors on board is a barge en route to Matarbari power plant
- Rights group says UAE has detained US lawyer who represented Khashoggi
- Biden meets Arab leaders as he pushes for Israeli integration
- UK declares national emergency as record temperatures predicted