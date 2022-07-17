Mashrafe reassures Hindu villagers of security after attack over Facebook post

The MP from Narail-2 visited the area and talked to the victims of the attack on Saturday afternoon, a day after the incident.

He called for assistance from locals to stop the recurrence of such incident.

Locals said a group of Muslims gathered in the area after Jum’a prayers on Friday and started demonstrating against a Facebook post that allegedly offended Islam. It was posted to Facebook apparently from the account of Akash Saha, a college student of Sahapara.

The mob turned violent in the evening. They vandalised several Hindu homes and torched one of those during the hate attack. The assailants also threw brickbats at a temple in the area.

Police fired warning shots to disperse the mob. The law enforcers took Akash's father to the police station after failing to find the student. No attacker was detained.

During Mashrafe’s visit, locals gathered and listened to his speech. “The incident wouldn’t have occurred had so many people gathered yesterday,” said Mashrafe, former captain of the national cricket team.

“This is unprecedented in Narail. Those who live in the neighbouring areas should be ashamed because this is the place where such [attack on Hindus] started in Narail.”

The ruling Awami League lawmaker said people should have informed police had they felt offended by Akash’s Facebook post. “Who are we to take action?”

“I request you to extend assistance. Otherwise, we won’t be able to resolve this problem.”

Mashrafe took to Facebook earlier, saying the incident “shocked” him. “I can’t relate this Narail with the one we’ve been taking pride in since childhood.”

Tarun Kumar Saha, one of those who were injured in the attack, said the assailants hit his head with sticks when he tried to stop them from beating up his brother Kumaresh Saha. He could not identify any of the attackers.

“Akash Saha should face justice if he did something wrong. Our MP Mashrafe came in. He gave us courage and assured us of assistance. We hope nothing else will happen now.”