Hindu homes and a temple attacked in Bangladesh again over Facebook post
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jul 2022 02:20 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2022 03:11 AM BdST
Angry Muslims have attacked Hindu homes and a temple in Narail’s Lohagara over a Facebook post allegedly belittling Islam in the latest spate of violence targeting the religious minorities of Bangladesh.
Police fired warning shots to disperse the mob that vandalised several homes and torched one of them in Digholia village on Friday evening, said Haran Chandra Paul, an inspector at the local police station.
The attackers also threw brickbats at a temple in the village during the attack around 7:30pm, he said.
Haran said a young man, whose age could not be confirmed immediately, posted something to Facebook, triggering anger among Muslims, who later carried out the attack.
Police took his father to the police station after a search for the young man failed. No attacker was arrested.
The situation was normal at night, said the police inspector.
Narail Superintendent of Police Prabir Kumar Roy said the law enforcers were working to keep the situation under control. “We’re investigating the incident. Those responsible for the violence will face action. The situation is normal for now.”
Locals identified the young Hindu man who uploaded the Facebook post as Akash Saha, son of Ashok Saha of Sahapara.
As tension mounted over the post after Jum’a prayers on Friday, a group of Muslims demonstrated outside their home in the afternoon. They attacked the homes later.
Attacks on religious minorities in Muslim-majority Bangladesh are increasingly taking place, and many of them happened after rumours or fake posts spread through social media.
According to a report by legal rights group Ain O Salish Kendra, 3,679 attacks were carried out on the Hindu community in Bangladesh between January 2013 and September 2021.
