Four dead, 9 hurt after bus rams truck in Tangail
Tangail Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jul 2022 11:27 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2022 11:27 AM BdST
At least four people have died after a bus ploughed into a truck from behind in Tangail's Mirzapur Upazila.
Nine others were injured in the incident that occurred on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway around 4:30 am on Saturday, according to Molla Tutul, chief of Mirzapur Gorai Highway Police Station.
The authorities could not immediately identify the victims.
Tutul said a bus operated by Binimoy Paribahan from Dhanbari crashed into the back of a sand-laden truck, killing three passengers on the spot.
Fire service and police personnel, aided by locals, rescued 10 people from the scene and admitted them to a hospital, where one of them died, said Tutul.
Traffic on the highway came to a standstill following the accident, causing immense suffering to travellers.
The situation returned to normal around 6:45 am after police personnel removed the bus from the road.
