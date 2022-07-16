Four dead, 9 hurt after bus rams truck in Tangail

Nine others were injured in the incident that occurred on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway around 4:30 am on Saturday, according to Molla Tutul, chief of Mirzapur Gorai Highway Police Station.

The authorities could not immediately identify the victims.

Tutul said a bus operated by Binimoy Paribahan from Dhanbari crashed into the back of a sand-laden truck, killing three passengers on the spot.

Fire service and police personnel, aided by locals, rescued 10 people from the scene and admitted them to a hospital, where one of them died, said Tutul.

Traffic on the highway came to a standstill following the accident, causing immense suffering to travellers.

The situation returned to normal around 6:45 am after police personnel removed the bus from the road.