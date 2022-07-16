Bangladeshi woman dies on Hajj trip, raising toll to 20
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jul 2022 05:01 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2022 05:01 PM BdST
Another Bangladeshi pilgrim has died in Saudi Arabia during this year's Hajj, raising the toll to 20.
Farzeen Sultana, 40, passed away in Madinah on Jul 14, two days after the completion of the annual pilgrimage, according to the religious affairs ministry.
So far, 4,332 pilgrims have returned home from the Gulf kingdom.
The first post-pandemic Hajj began on the evening of Jul 7. Some 60,146 Bangladeshis travelled to perform the holy ritual this year.
Return flights from Saudi Arabia began operating on Jul 14 and will continue until Aug 4.
More stories
- 4 die as bus rams truck in Tangail
- Bricks at Monter Mura speak of history
- Hindu homes, temple attacked again
- Heatwave to last for 2 more days
- Biswajit murder convict arrested in Bogura
- Mystery vessel with no sailors found adrift in Bhola
- Three die in Gazipur road crash
- UN announces $5m in flood aid for Bangladesh
Recent Stories
- Four dead, 9 hurt after bus rams truck in Tangail
- Bricks at Monter Mura speak of the forgotten history of communal harmony
- Hindu homes and a temple attacked in Bangladesh again over Facebook post
- Heatwave scorching Bangladesh is likely to continue for two more days
- Biswajit murder convict Alauddin arrested in Bogura
- Mystery vessel with no sailors found adrift in Bhola’s Monpura
Opinion
Most Read
- Hindu homes and a temple attacked in Bangladesh again over Facebook post
- Mystery vessel with no sailors on board is a barge en route to Matarbari power plant
- Bangladesh Bank announces new measures to ease strain on forex reserves
- UK declares national emergency as record temperatures predicted
- Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa ousted, search begins for next leader
- A sleepy Dhaka sees clear streets on the day after Eid
- Myanmar orders companies, banks to suspend foreign loan repayments
- Biswajit murder convict Alauddin arrested in Bogura
- Bricks at Monter Mura speak of the forgotten history of communal harmony
- Heatwave scorching Bangladesh is likely to continue for two more days