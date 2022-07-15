Three die after motorcycle driving wrong on Konabari flyover collides head-on with car
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jul 2022 07:33 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2022 07:33 PM BdST
A head-on collision between a car and a motorcycle driving on the wrong side of the Konabari flyover has left three people dead and a child injured in Gazipur.
The incident occurred on the flyover around 11:30am on Friday, Konabari Police Station Sub-Inspector Sakhawat Imtiaz said.
The victims have been identified as Md Raju Mia, 25, a resident of Sirajganj's Ullapara Upazila, Md Shahin, 30, a native of Nilphamari, and Md Shamim Mrida, 30, from Barguna.
Raju's two and a half years old daughter Raisa, identified with a single name, was injured in the incident. He and Shahin had been living in separate houses in Konabari's Dewaliabari College Gate area as tenants.
"The victims were carrying meat to a relative's house in the Bymail area on a motorcycle from Konabari College Gate area and driving on the wrong side. The vehicle collided head-on with a Tangail-bound private car after it reached the middle of the flyover," Imtiaz said.
"Shahin and Shamim were thrown off the vehicle and fell down on impact. The remaining two were on the flyover."
"The locals rushed them to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital in Gazipur where the doctor declared Raju, Shahin and Shamim dead."
The child has been taken to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation or Pongu Hospital in Dhaka.
Efforts are under way to take legal action over the mishap, Imtiaz added.
