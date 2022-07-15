Mystery vessel with no sailors found adrift in Bhola’s Monpura
Bhola Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jul 2022 07:47 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2022 07:47 PM BdST
A mystery vessel containing stones has been found adrift at an estuary of the Bay of Bengal in Monpura, Bhola with no sailors on board.
As the residents were excited by the vessel, the authorities were yet to take its control on Friday after it was discovered on Thursday morning. Some people allegedly looted the cargo by using trawlers in the Char Nizam area.
People who visited the ship said they saw the words “Al Qubtan” written on it.
Al Noman, UNO of Char Fesson Upazila, said the ship was in a remote area and the weather was squally which delayed efforts to take control of the vessel.
He said the navy, coastguards and River Police were informed on Thursday night. The higher authorities have also been briefed for a decision on the next course of action about the ship.
Md Aslamul Haque, commander of the coastguards contingent in Monpura, said a team from Char Manika had started for the scene on Friday morning. The authorities could not contact the team due to mobile network problems.
The vessel was stranded in a shoal near Char Nizam. Shamsuddin Sagar, a local resident, first saw the ship and visited it with others by a trawler. They saw two excavators, besides the stones, on the ship. The locals then informed Zakir Hossain, chairman of the local union council.
Lieutenant Shafiul Kinjol, a spokesman for the coastguards, said they believed there were no people on board the vessel because it was a barge, which is used to transport goods.
“We think the rope or chain snapped when [the barge] was being towed by another ship.”
He said the coastguards could not reach the ship until Friday afternoon due to bad weather.
