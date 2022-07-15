Heatwave scorching Bangladesh is likely to continue for two more days
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jul 2022 10:56 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2022 10:56 PM BdST
A mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over parts of Bangladesh, mainly the north, and it may continue for two more days, the Meteorological Department has said as people continue to suffer due to a lack of rains during the monsoon.
The maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 39 degrees Celsius in Nilphamari’s Syedpur, the same as Rajshahi on Thursday and the highest in July. The mercury rose to 35.4 degrees Celsius in Dhaka on Friday.
Bangladesh recorded the highest temperature of the season at 41.2 degrees Celsius on Apr 15.
Meteorologist Monwar Hossain said high humidity has made people feel the heat more even during the monsoon. The situation may continue for two more days as the trend of rain???? is likely to increase on Jul 17, he said.
The average temperature is 3 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal for the season, according to him.
A spell of heatwave generally continues for two to three days in July, but this year it has been continuing for five to six days with two more days in the forecast, he said.
Meteorologist Abul Kalam Mallick said the difference between lowest and highest temperatures has decreased, causing the heatwave to continue.
The Met Office said the heatwave sweeping over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions, and the districts of Tangail, Sylhet and Chuadanga may continue.
It said light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Chattogram division; at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions with moderately heavy falls at isolated places over the country.
