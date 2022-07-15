East West University student dies in Narayanganj road crash

The incident occurred in the city's Madanpur area around 11:30 am on Friday.

Representational-image

The victim has been identified as Mahima, 22, a third-year student of English at Dhaka's East West University.

Rahad, 25, Anan, 22, and Kazi, 22, were injured in the accident.

A group of around 12 students were going on a trip to Panam City in Narayanganj when one of the cars collided with a bus, according to Mahima's classmate Asif, who was travelling in another car.

"The collision occurred after we reached Madanpur, leaving four of them injured. Mahima was declared dead by a doctor at Dhaka Medical College Hospital," he said.

Mahima's body has been kept at the morgue, said Md Bachchu Mia, chief of the DMCH Police Outpost.

The authorities could not confiscate the bus or arrest the driver immediately.