East West University student dies in Narayanganj road crash
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jul 2022 04:17 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2022 04:17 PM BdST
A collision between a bus and a car has left a university student dead and three others injured in Narayanganj.
The incident occurred in the city's Madanpur area around 11:30 am on Friday.
Representational-image
Rahad, 25, Anan, 22, and Kazi, 22, were injured in the accident.
A group of around 12 students were going on a trip to Panam City in Narayanganj when one of the cars collided with a bus, according to Mahima's classmate Asif, who was travelling in another car.
"The collision occurred after we reached Madanpur, leaving four of them injured. Mahima was declared dead by a doctor at Dhaka Medical College Hospital," he said.
Mahima's body has been kept at the morgue, said Md Bachchu Mia, chief of the DMCH Police Outpost.
The authorities could not confiscate the bus or arrest the driver immediately.
