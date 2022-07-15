Biswajit murder convict Alauddin arrested in Bogura

The 32-year-old fugitive convict, a native of Panchagarh’s Atwari, came to the Mokamtala Bandar area to visit his in-laws, police said after his arrest around 3:30am on Friday.

Dipak Kumar Das, chief of Shibganj Police Station, said Alauddin had married a woman, who was a former student of Daffodil University, and started changing location from one district to another to hide. They got jobs in Chattogram and began to stay there. Police arrested him on a tip-off.

Shibaganj police were preparing to hand him to Atwari Police Station as an arrest warrant was issued against him at that station.

Biswajit was hacked to death on Dec 9, 2012 near Bahadur Shah Park in Old Dhaka during a strike called by the BNP-led 18-Party alliance.

The murder had put the ruling Awami League in a tight spot as all those accused belonged to the party’s student affiliate, Bangladesh Chhatra League. Jagannath University expelled the students whose photos were published in news reports amid police investigation.

A Speedy Trial Tribunal sentenced eight people to death and 13 to life in prison in 2013 over the killing.

The High Court in 2017 upheld the death sentence of two convicts, commuted the sentence of four to life-term imprisonment and acquitted four others.