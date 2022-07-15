Biswajit murder convict Alauddin arrested in Bogura
Bogura Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jul 2022 08:59 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2022 08:59 PM BdST
Police in Bogura’s Shibganj have arrested Alauddin, one of the 13 people sentenced to life in prison for the daylight murder of tailor Biswajit Das by Bangladesh Chhatra League activists of Jagannath University during an opposition blockade in Old Dhaka.
The 32-year-old fugitive convict, a native of Panchagarh’s Atwari, came to the Mokamtala Bandar area to visit his in-laws, police said after his arrest around 3:30am on Friday.
Dipak Kumar Das, chief of Shibganj Police Station, said Alauddin had married a woman, who was a former student of Daffodil University, and started changing location from one district to another to hide. They got jobs in Chattogram and began to stay there. Police arrested him on a tip-off.
Shibaganj police were preparing to hand him to Atwari Police Station as an arrest warrant was issued against him at that station.
Biswajit was hacked to death on Dec 9, 2012 near Bahadur Shah Park in Old Dhaka during a strike called by the BNP-led 18-Party alliance.
The murder had put the ruling Awami League in a tight spot as all those accused belonged to the party’s student affiliate, Bangladesh Chhatra League. Jagannath University expelled the students whose photos were published in news reports amid police investigation.
A Speedy Trial Tribunal sentenced eight people to death and 13 to life in prison in 2013 over the killing.
The High Court in 2017 upheld the death sentence of two convicts, commuted the sentence of four to life-term imprisonment and acquitted four others.
- Mystery vessel with no sailors found adrift in Bhola
- Three die in Gazipur road crash
- UN announces $5m in flood aid for Bangladesh
- 1,051 new virus cases, 2 deaths
- University student dies in Narayanganj road crash
- Bangladeshi man dies on Hajj trip
- 3 cars collide in Gulshan, 1 injured
- 550,000 rawhides collected during Eid
- Biswajit murder convict Alauddin arrested in Bogura
- Mystery vessel with no sailors found adrift in Bhola’s Monpura
- Three die after motorcycle driving wrong on Konabari flyover collides head-on with car
- UN announces another $5 million in flash flood relief for Bangladesh
- Bangladesh reports 1,051 COVID cases, 2 deaths in a day
- East West University student dies in Narayanganj road crash
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank announces new measures to ease strain on forex reserves
- A sleepy Dhaka sees clear streets on the day after Eid
- Three cars collide in Gulshan, one driver injured
- Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, dies at 73
- Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa ousted, search begins for next leader
- Saudi Arabia doubles Q2 Russian fuel oil imports for power generation
- US police say college student Zinat’s death was a suicide. Her family disagrees
- Italian PM Draghi to quit after coalition party mutiny
- Bangladesh Bank announces new measures to ease strain on forex reserves
- UK declares national emergency as record temperatures predicted