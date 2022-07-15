Bangladeshi man dies on Hajj trip, raising toll to 19

Tangail-native Md Mostafizur Rahman, 61, passed away in Makkah on Jul 14, two days after the completion of the annual pilgrimage, according to the religious affairs ministry.

So far, 1,174 pilgrims have returned home from the Gulf kingdom.

The first post-pandemic Hajj began on the evening of Jul 7. Some 60,146 Bangladeshis travelled to perform the holy ritual this year.

Return flights from Saudi Arabia began operating on Jul 14 and will continue until Aug 4.