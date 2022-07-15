Bangladeshi man dies on Hajj trip, raising toll to 19
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jul 2022 12:29 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2022 12:29 PM BdST
Another Bangladeshi pilgrim has died in Saudi Arabia during this year's Hajj, raising the death toll to 19.
Tangail-native Md Mostafizur Rahman, 61, passed away in Makkah on Jul 14, two days after the completion of the annual pilgrimage, according to the religious affairs ministry.
So far, 1,174 pilgrims have returned home from the Gulf kingdom.
The first post-pandemic Hajj began on the evening of Jul 7. Some 60,146 Bangladeshis travelled to perform the holy ritual this year.
Return flights from Saudi Arabia began operating on Jul 14 and will continue until Aug 4.
More stories
- 550,000 rawhides collected during Eid
- MP Omor Faruk ‘assaults’ principal
- Teen dies in scramble for Eid meat
- 6 die in road crashes
- Comfortable train trips cap Eid holidays
- Oil train derails, snaps Sylhet rail links
- Receding waters brought some Eid cheer: Enamur
- 'Mismanagement' caused traffic jams during Eid: Quader
Recent Stories
- Three cars collide in Gulshan, one driver injured
- Bangladesh Bank announces new measures to ease strain on forex reserves
- Bangladesh tops South Asia ranking on gender gap index
- Awami League MP Omor Faruk ‘assaults’ college principal in Rajshahi
- Bangladesh appoints Muhammad Imran as envoy to US, Mustafizur to India
- Harun-or-Rashid appointed as DB chief
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank announces new measures to ease strain on forex reserves
- A sleepy Dhaka sees clear streets on the day after Eid
- Four Bangladeshi senior players may retire after 2023 World Cup, says Tamim
- Reserve heist: RCBC defamation case against Bangladesh dismissed
- Bangladesh pacer Shohidul Islam gets 10-month ban after doping violation
- Sri Lankan president hands in resignation after fleeing to Singapore
- Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, dies at 73
- Bangladesh Bank announces new measures to ease strain on forex reserves
- Bangladesh tops South Asia ranking on gender gap index
- Journalist found dead at home in Dhaka’s Hazaribagh; police suspect suicide