Three dead, two injured in Dinajpur car crash
Dinajpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jul 2022 10:19 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2022 10:19 AM BdST
At least three people have died after a car veered out of control and plunged into a roadside ditch in Dinajpur Sadar.
Two others were injured in the accident that took place on the Dinajpur-Rangpur Highway on Tuesday, according to Kotwali Police Station SI Sourav.
Borno Bosak, 22, Imon, 23, and Shawon, 24, both identified with a single name, died on the spot. Rownak Nabi Priyo, 23, and Tamjid, 19, suffered severe injuries and are currently in hospital care.
The five were heading back to Dinajpur town from the 10 Mile area, said Sourav, citing witnesses. The car was travelling at high speed when it took a turn in the 7 Mile area and lost control. It subsequently landed in a ditch, killing three people at the scene.
Rawnak and Tamjid were rushed to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital but were later transferred to Rangpur Medical College Hospital when their condition deteriorated, according to the police.
- Three die in Dinajpur crash
- Comfortable train trips cap Eid holidays
- Oil train derails, snaps Sylhet rail links
- Receding waters brought some Eid cheer: Enamur
- 'Mismanagement' caused traffic jams during Eid: Quader
- Bangladesh's Manta people survive on boats
- 5 die in Ctg crash
- 521 virus cases, 3 deaths in a day
- Three dead, two injured in Dinajpur car crash
- Train links to Sylhet restored after seven hours
- Tourists are throwing plastic debris, blasting loudspeakers in Tanguar Haor. Locals are disgusted
- Railway travellers enjoy comfortable return after Eid holidays
- Oil train derails in Brahmanbaria, snapping rail links to Sylhet
- Receding waters brought some Eid cheer in flood-hit north: state minister
Most Read
- A sleepy Dhaka sees clear streets on the day after Eid
- Eid-ul-Azha revellers flock to Hatirjheel in an almost empty Dhaka
- Cow prices spike in the final hours before Eid on 'low' supply
- Abdur Rouf Talukder joins Bangladesh Bank as governor
- Bangladesh forex reserves slip below $40bn, lowest in two years
- Ex-finance minister Sunak launches bid to be UK PM as rival backs him
- Seething Sri Lanka stops president's brother flying out of the country
- Saudi Arabia's powerful prince unbowed by Western uproar
- Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives amid protests, Rajapaksa dominance ends
- Eight candidates nominated to succeed UK PM Johnson: committee