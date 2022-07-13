Three dead, two injured in Dinajpur car crash

Two others were injured in the accident that took place on the Dinajpur-Rangpur Highway on Tuesday, according to Kotwali Police Station SI Sourav.

Borno Bosak, 22, Imon, 23, and Shawon, 24, both identified with a single name, died on the spot. Rownak Nabi Priyo, 23, and Tamjid, 19, suffered severe injuries and are currently in hospital care.

The five were heading back to Dinajpur town from the 10 Mile area, said Sourav, citing witnesses. The car was travelling at high speed when it took a turn in the 7 Mile area and lost control. It subsequently landed in a ditch, killing three people at the scene.

Rawnak and Tamjid were rushed to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital but were later transferred to Rangpur Medical College Hospital when their condition deteriorated, according to the police.