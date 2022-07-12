Railway travellers enjoy comfortable return after Eid holidays
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jul 2022 05:12 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2022 05:12 PM BdST
People travelling by train are returning to Dhaka with relative ease at the end of the Eid-ul-Azha holidays. Trains departing the capital were also crowded, but both incoming and outgoing services were largely free of complaints.
All trains coming to the Kamalapur Railway Station in Dhaka were packed with passengers on Tuesday as offices began to reopen after a three-day holiday.
Imam Hossain Rana, a passenger on the inter-city Subarna Express train from Chattogram, said he had left Dhaka three days before Eid. He returned to the capital after the holidays.
The schedule for north-bound trains went haywire before the Eid holidays. The delays left holidaymakers reeling under the sweltering heat. Some trains ran 12 hours behind schedule.
But the experience was 'completely different' during the return trip, said Fazle Rabbi, a passenger on the Banalata Express who came back to Dhaka from Chapainawabganj.
"I had to fight to get on the train before Eid but it was much easier to return to the capital. The journey was quite comfortable," said Gopal Barman, a Chemistry Department student of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University in Gopalganj, who travelled from Mymensingh on a Jamalpur commuter train.
The trains departing the Kamalapur station for different destinations were brimming with passengers on Tuesday. People also lined up at the counters to buy advance and regular train tickets.
"I couldn't travel during the Eid holidays. It was difficult to get advance bus or train tickets due to the rush. Traffic congestion was also a big issue as my wife can't travel by bus. That's why we have decided to travel by train."
- Oil train derails, snaps Sylhet rail links
- Receding waters brought some Eid cheer: Enamur
- 'Mismanagement' caused traffic jams during Eid: Quader
- Bangladesh's Manta people survive on boats
- 5 die in Ctg crash
- 521 virus cases, 3 deaths in a day
- 6.6m SIM card users left Dhaka in 2 days before Eid
- A sleepy Dhaka on the day after Eid
- Oil train derails in Brahmanbaria, snapping rail links to Sylhet
- Receding waters brought some Eid cheer in flood-hit north: state minister
- 'Mismanagement' caused traffic chaos during Eid holidays: Quader
- Without land, Bangladesh's Manta people live - and die - on boats
- Porters in Dhaka’s wholesale book hub Banglabazar fret over sending money home
- Five dead as bus crushes autorickshaw in Chattogram's Patiya
Most Read
- Eid-ul-Azha revellers flock to Hatirjheel in an almost empty Dhaka
- A sleepy Dhaka sees clear streets on the day after Eid
- Cow prices spike in the final hours before Eid on 'low' supply
- Six dead as bus crushes autorickshaw in Chattogram's Patiya
- Misery in Eid getaway to the north but Padma Bridge eases southwest travel
- Euro drops to 20-year low, approaches parity with dollar
- The views of the frontrunners to succeed UK's Boris Johnson
- Sri Lanka to get new president next week amid political and economic meltdown
- Abdur Rouf Talukder joins Bangladesh Bank as governor
- India to surpass China as most populous country in 2023: UN report