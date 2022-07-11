Five dead as bus crushes autorickshaw in Chattogram's Patiya
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jul 2022 09:44 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2022 10:06 PM BdST
A bus has rammed into an autorickshaw on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway in Patiya, leaving at least five people dead.
The Chattogram-bound bus hit the autorickshaw from behind on the bypass in an area between Joludighi and Baiar Dighi around 8:15pm on Monday, said Patiya Police Station chief Rashedul Islam.
The victims were passengers and the driver of the autorickshaw, and they died at the scene, he said.
Rashedul could not identify the victims immediately.
Pradip Tripura, an official of the Fire Service and Civil Defence who took part in the rescue operation, said four of the victims were male and the other one was a female.
