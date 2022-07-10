Eid-ul-Azha revellers flock to Hatirjheel in an almost empty Dhaka

Finally, Sunday was that day.

It was Eid-ul-Azha and the streets were almost empty as many residents had left the city to celebrate the festival with their relatives in their hometowns or villages.

"My friends and I have worn dresses of matching colours this Eid. We've come here to have some fun," said Shakil.

Many people, like Shakil and his friends, thronged Hatirjheel to hang out on the banks of the lake in the area on Eid.

Crowds started growing larger in the late afternoon as most of the people were busy with animal sacrifices in the morning and the heat made it difficult to go out in the early afternoon.

Visitors took photos and selfies to preserve and share the moments.

Hawkers brought balloons and foods like Fuchka and Chatpati.

Nadia, a private firm executive who gave a single name, said she and her husband cannot usually give their daughter much time outdoors because both of them work. "This is why we've brought her here so that she can have some fun," said Nadia.

Sufia Akter Prity, a tenth grader at a school in Badda, came with her friends. They were planning to take a joyride on a boat. "We can't come because we are busy at school or with private tuition. Now that everything is closed, here we are. "