Eid-ul-Azha revellers flock to Hatirjheel in an almost empty Dhaka
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jul 2022 11:12 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2022 11:12 PM BdST
Shakil Hossain, a college student from Demra, had been itching to visit Hatirjheel, a top destination to hang out in Dhaka, for a long time, but he held himself back for fear of being stuck in hours-long traffic jams.
Finally, Sunday was that day.
It was Eid-ul-Azha and the streets were almost empty as many residents had left the city to celebrate the festival with their relatives in their hometowns or villages.
Many people, like Shakil and his friends, thronged Hatirjheel to hang out on the banks of the lake in the area on Eid.
Crowds started growing larger in the late afternoon as most of the people were busy with animal sacrifices in the morning and the heat made it difficult to go out in the early afternoon.
Visitors took photos and selfies to preserve and share the moments.
Hawkers brought balloons and foods like Fuchka and Chatpati.
Sufia Akter Prity, a tenth grader at a school in Badda, came with her friends. They were planning to take a joyride on a boat. "We can't come because we are busy at school or with private tuition. Now that everything is closed, here we are. "
