3.5m mobile phone subscribers leave Dhaka in a day before Eid-ul-Azha
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jul 2022 12:15 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2022 12:15 AM BdST
Users of more than 3.5 million mobile phone connections have left the capital on the first day of the Eid-ul-Azha holidays, according to Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, Jabbar revealed that the users of 3,530,732 SIM cards of four mobile phone operators streamed out of Dhaka on Friday.
Of them, 1,583,332 subscribers are Grameenphone users, 975,613 Robi, 849,460 Banglalink and 122,327 Teletalk users.
However, the total figures do not reflect the total number of people who headed home for Eid as it discounts children without phones and those with multiple SIM cards.
According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, children aged from 0 to 14 years make up 30.8 percent of a country’s population.
World Population Review accounts that as many as 21.5 million people reside in Dhaka. It is estimated that more than 10 million of them travel to their hometowns or villages in other districts during Eid.
