Six killed in Cumilla, Gazipur road accidents
Cumilla and Gazipur Correspondents, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jul 2022 03:34 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2022 03:34 PM BdST
At least six people have died in two separate road accidents in Cumilla and Gazipur.
In Cumilla's Daudkandi Upazila, three people were killed when a bus ploughed into a motorcycle on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway on Saturday, according to Daudkandi Highway Police Station chief Faridul Islam.
Police could not immediately identify the victims, but they are believed to be residents of Daudkandi.
“An Al-Baraka Paribahan bus was on its way to Dhaka from Lakshmipur when it overturned after a collision with a motorcycle. All three motorcycle riders died on the spot," Faridul said.
Another person was injured in the accident that took place on the Rajendrapur-Tok road around 8 am, according to Kapasia Police Station chief AFM Nasim.
Police could not immediately identify the victims.
"A Dhaka-bound bus crashed into a Kishoreganj-bound autorickshaw travelling in the opposite direction. Four passengers on the autorickshaw sustained serious injuries,” Nasim said.
They were subsequently rushed to the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared three of them dead, Nasim added.
Among the victims, the child and a woman died before reaching the hospital, while a man succumbed to his injuries during treatment, according to the hospital’s Director Tapan Kanti Sarkar.
