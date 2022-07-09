Dhaka prepares to clean up waste from Eid cattle slaughter

Dhaka North City Corporation, or DNCC, aims to clean up the waste materials within 12 hours while the South, DSCC, promised to do it in 24 hours.

DNCC PREPARATIONS

The north authorities project that around 11,000-12,000 tonnes of waste materials from 600,000 cattle will emerge in its areas.

The city corporation provided citizens with 500,000 polythene bags through the councillors.

DNCC officials plan to use 53 tonnes of bleaching powders and 4,300 litres of Savlon to clean up and disinfect slaughtering locations. As many as 12 bowsers will be in operation to spray water mixed with disinfectants on Eid day.

“Everyone will put the cattle waste in the bags supplied by the city corporation and keep it in front of their houses. Cleaners will then collect the bags on vans to take them to a secondary transfer station (STS),” said SM Sharif-ul-Islam, chief waste management officer.

The waste will then be transferred from STS to the landfill on trucks. A total of 585 transport, including dump trucks, open trucks, heavy vehicles and machinery and water-spraying vehicles, will be engaged in the cleaning and transport operations.

File photo

Sharif noted they have not designated places for the slaughterings this year. “We've around 10,000 workers. We’ve held several meetings… [They will take care of] properly transferring the waste.”

Mayor Atiqul Islam said they created a list of the workers needed on Eid day and the day after. Their holidays have been cancelled.

He said a central control room for waste management has been opened. The emergency hotlines are - 16106, 02-555052084 and 0960-2222333.

24 HOURS TO CLEAN DHAKA SOUTH

The DSCC estimates as much as 12,000 tonnes of waste will emerge from 600,000 cattle and the makeshift markets.

As many as 9,850 cleaners will be at work while 300 vehicles will be operational in the 24 hours to clean up the waste.

The city corporation has distributed 120,000 “environment-friendly” bags among the citizens and provided the workers with 28,000 tonnes of bleaching powder and 1,025 gallons of Savlon disinfectant. Another 26,000 tonnes of bleaching powder and 500 litres of Savlon are stored at the Nagar Bhaban.

CEO Farid Ahmad said the primary collection service providers or PCSPs will pick up the waste bags from the houses.

There are 10-12 PCSPs in each ward. They will transport the bags on rickshaw vans to the STSs. From there the waste will be transferred to Matuail landfill.