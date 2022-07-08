Bangladesh decleres state mourning on Saturday for 'true friend' Abe, ex-Japan PM

The national flag will fly half-mast at government, semi-government and autonomous organisations, educational institutions, government and private buildings, and the Bangladesh missions abroad.

Special prayers will also be held in mosques and other places of worship across the country, the Cabinet Division said on Friday, calling Abe a "true friend".

Abe was fatally shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election. It was the first killing of a sitting or former Japanese leader since a 1936 coup attempt, when several figures including two ex-premiers were assassinated.

Police said a 41-year-old man suspected of carrying out the shooting had been arrested. Japanese public broadcaster NHK quoted the suspect, identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, as telling police he was dissatisfied with Abe and wanted to kill him.

Messages of sympathy and shock poured in from around the world following news of Abe's death, including from Bangladesh. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed "deep" sorrow over Abe's death.

Visiting Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe meets his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on Sept 6, 2014.

"At this time of great distress, we recollect with the deepest gratitude his immense contributions to elevating the bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and Japan to a new comprehensive partnership during his tenure as the Prime Minister of Japan," she said in a condolence message.

"The passing away of a Statesman like Mr Abe is not only a loss for Japan but also for the entire world because of his leadership, thought, vision and wisdom.”

Hasina prayed for Abe and conveyed deep sympathy to his family members and the people of Japan.