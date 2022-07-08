As Padma Bridge opens, Eid holidaymakers clamour for bus tickets at Dhaka's Sayedabad

Following the launch of the Padma Bridge, hordes of southbound travellers are heading home by road for the first time this Eid. As a result, the demand for tickets to Barishal and Khulna, along with Pirojpur, Patuakhali and other areas, has multiplied at Sayedabad.

The manager of Sakura Paribahan's counter said they've run out of tickets to Pirojpur, Bagerhat and Patuakhali. The story is much the same for Ima Paribahan, which operates on the Khulna and Bagerhat routes.

The counters of Seba Green Line, Sadiq Paribahan, Bepari Paribahan, Kuakata Express, Barisal Express, Falguni Express and Rajib Paribahan were all empty on Friday.

Most of their tickets had been booked in advance, according to the terminal staff. However, there are also allegations that some transporters are selling tickets outside at higher prices to capitalise on the high demand.

After some time at the counter of the Khulna-bound Bonoful Paribahan, the supervisor left and started selling tickets at the bus door.

He was charging Tk 1,000 for a seat on the bus, while standing tickets were being sold for Tk 700, according to some passengers.

Asked why he left the counter, Bonoful's Superviser Fayez Ahmed said, "I have never seen so many passengers before. Even if people pay for the tickets, it won't be possible for us to take them all. We are charging extra money because the bus will be empty on the way back."

Another bus of Bonoful Paribahan exceeded its capacity as left for Bagerhat from Sayedabad, alleged Mukul Mia, a garment factory worker.

“I came here very early in the morning, but I couldn't find a bus. One of the conductors offered me a ride for Tk 1,000 and I took it. He says he will find me a seat, but many people are still standing."

Mukul is excited to cross the Padma Bridge for the first time, even if it means having to stand throughout the journey. “I am going even if I have to keep standing in order to see the Padma Bridge."

A Classic Meghna Paribahan bus at Sayedabad is charging passengers Tk 700 for a trip to Bagerhat's Rayenda. Shopkeeper Maidul Islam was among those scrambling to get on board but failed. "The fare is not a big deal. I'm willing to stand all the way but they still didn't let me on. I don't know when I'll find a bus and get home."