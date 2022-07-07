Half-decomposed body of missing journalist found in Kushtia
Kushtia Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jul 2022 11:36 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2022 11:36 PM BdST
Police have found the body of journalist Hasibur Rahman Rubel four days after he went missing in Kushtia.
Rubel was the general secretary of Kushtia District Reporters Club and the acting editor of Dainik Khustiar Khabar.
Police recovered his half-decomposed body from the Garai River around 3pm on Thursday. His family confirmed his identity, Kumarkhali Police OC Kamruzzaman Talukder said.
Rubel is the son of Habibur Rahman from the city’s housing area.
His family said Rubel was at his office at Singer intersection around 9pm on Jul 3 when a phone call had prompted him to go out. His mobile phone was then unreachable and he went missing. The family later filed a general diary with Kushtia police.
The journalists of the district had launched protests since Rubel’s disappearance and demanded his rescue.
Kamruzzaman said police are investigating the incident.
Rubel previously worked as Kushtia correspondent of Dainik Amader Notun Somoy.
- Missing journalist found dead in Kushtia
- Masks mandatory at Eid prayers
- Turn off fancy lights: cabinet
- US sanctions on Russia endangering people: Hasina
- NU expels student for harassing teacher
- Sporadic light rain likely on Eid day
- Nurul Amin’s rise: from homeopathy to Henolux
- Student ‘confesses’ to murdering teacher
- Half-decomposed body of missing journalist found in Kushtia
- WASA raises water prices by 5%, effective from Sept 1
- Bangladesh orders masks, social distancing at Eid-ul-Azha prayers as COVID cases surge
- Govt orders decorative lighting turned off everywhere to save energy
- US sanctions on Russia endangering people worldwide, says Hasina
- National University expels student for harassing Hindu teacher, 'inciting religious tensions'
Most Read
- Motorcycles banned from launches during Eid-ul-Azha
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- A BGB woman gives birth near Padma Bridge toll plaza
- Boris Johnson quits as UK prime minister, dragged down by scandals
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Life in Dhaka takes a hit as blackouts are back with vengeance
- Russia warns humanity at risk if West seeks to punish it over Ukraine
- Accidents clog northbound traffic ahead of Eid rush
- Henolux owner Nurul Amin’s rise: from homeopathy to skin-whitening creams
- National University expels student for harassing Hindu teacher, 'inciting religious tensions'