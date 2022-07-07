Half-decomposed body of missing journalist found in Kushtia

Rubel was the general secretary of Kushtia District Reporters Club and the acting editor of Dainik Khustiar Khabar.

Police recovered his half-decomposed body from the Garai River around 3pm on Thursday. His family confirmed his identity, Kumarkhali Police OC Kamruzzaman Talukder said.

Rubel is the son of Habibur Rahman from the city’s housing area.

His family said Rubel was at his office at Singer intersection around 9pm on Jul 3 when a phone call had prompted him to go out. His mobile phone was then unreachable and he went missing. The family later filed a general diary with Kushtia police.

The journalists of the district had launched protests since Rubel’s disappearance and demanded his rescue.

Kamruzzaman said police are investigating the incident.

Rubel previously worked as Kushtia correspondent of Dainik Amader Notun Somoy.