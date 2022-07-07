Bangladesh orders masks, social distancing at Eid-ul-Azha prayers as COVID cases surge
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jul 2022 08:05 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2022 08:05 PM BdST
The government has issued a set of instructions for citizens to follow during Eid-ul-Azha to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The religious affairs ministry in a notice on Thursday ordered all to be careful to avoid infection during Eid congregation and animal sacrifice. The festival will be celebrated on Sunday.
The ministry also reminded people of a Cabinet Division order to refrain from illuminating buildings during the celebrations to save power amid an energy crisis.
The instructions issued by the ministry include:
>> Everyone must perform ablution at home before arriving at congregation grounds or mosques.
>> Authorities must keep soap and water or sanitiser for worshippers to wash their hands at mosques and the congregation grounds.
>> All must wear a mask and bring prayer rugs and topis from home.
>> Worshippers must keep physical distancing and follow other health rules properly. They will avoid every other row.
>> Mosque’s Khatibs, Imams and managing committees, along with law enforcers, will have to ensure the instructions are properly followed.
>> People must follow instructions issued by the fisheries and livestock ministry for animal sacrifice.
The ministry also asked the Muslims to pray for an end to the pandemic.
The government has recently made masks mandatory again amid a surge in coronavirus cases.
