Accidents clog northbound traffic ahead of Eid rush

Holidaymakers experienced a smooth ride home until noon on Wednesday, Tangail Additional Superintendent of Police Mir Monir Hossain.

But overnight rains and two accidents involving freight trucks on the eastern end of the Bangabandhu Bridge led to heavy congestion on parts of the highway on Thursday.

One of the collisions occurred on the road from Elanga to the bridge while the other took place in the Gohalia Bari area of Kalihati.

Although there was no casualties, it took a while to clear the roads afterwards. It resulted in an 18-km-long tailback from Tangail's Rabna Bypass to the east side of the Bangabandhu Bridge, according to Monir.

“Despite the slowdown in traffic, the situation has returned to normal due to the efforts of the district and highway police. We are doing our best to ensure smooth travels ahead of Eid.”

Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Sunday. Thursday is the last working day ahead of the festival. As a result, the exodus of homebound travellers from Dhaka is expected to start that day, ahead of the long weekend.

All vehicles travelling from Dhaka to the north of the country must cross the river Jamuna using the Bangabandhu Bridge via Tangail. This is also the route used by vehicles transporting sacrificial animals to the capital from the north.

The number of vehicles on the Tangail highway has multiplied since the morning, said Superintendent of Police Mohammad Kaiser.

"The traffic will increase in the afternoon. We have taken the necessary steps to ease the suffering of passengers.”