Accidents clog northbound traffic ahead of Eid rush
Tangail Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jul 2022 12:05 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2022 12:05 PM BdST
Accidents in two spots along the Dhaka-Tangail Highway have slowed down northbound traffic to the dismay of travellers heading home for the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.
Holidaymakers experienced a smooth ride home until noon on Wednesday, Tangail Additional Superintendent of Police Mir Monir Hossain.
One of the collisions occurred on the road from Elanga to the bridge while the other took place in the Gohalia Bari area of Kalihati.
Although there was no casualties, it took a while to clear the roads afterwards. It resulted in an 18-km-long tailback from Tangail's Rabna Bypass to the east side of the Bangabandhu Bridge, according to Monir.
Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Sunday. Thursday is the last working day ahead of the festival. As a result, the exodus of homebound travellers from Dhaka is expected to start that day, ahead of the long weekend.
The number of vehicles on the Tangail highway has multiplied since the morning, said Superintendent of Police Mohammad Kaiser.
"The traffic will increase in the afternoon. We have taken the necessary steps to ease the suffering of passengers.”
- Sporadic light rain likely on Eid day
- Nurul Amin’s rise: from homeopathy to Henolux
- Student ‘confesses’ to murdering teacher
- Hasina flags uppower crisis
- Motorcycles banned from launches
- Separate road accidents kill 4 in Dinajpur
- Convict in blogger Ananta's murder arrested in India
- Five Eid prayers to be held at Baitul Mukarram
- Light showers in forecast for Dhaka, surrounding areas on Eid day
- Grameen Telecom union leaders remanded for ‘breach of trust’ through settlement
- Bus fares are too high for these Eid travellers. They opt for trucks to go home
- Henolux owner Nurul Amin’s rise: from homeopathy to skin-whitening creams
- Expelled student Jitu ‘confesses’ to murdering Ashulia teacher Utpal
- Investigation committee says chemicals caused BM Depot fire
Most Read
- Life in Dhaka takes a hit as blackouts are back with vengeance
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Ex-BCL leader sets himself on fire at Press Club in Dhaka
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Grim power outlook as Hasina flags surging cost amid energy crisis
- Motorcycles banned from launches during Eid-ul-Azha
- A BGB woman gives birth near Padma Bridge toll plaza
- Bangladesh brings another 2,716 education institutions under MPO coverage
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- India arrests a convict in Bangladeshi blogger Ananta Bijoy's murder