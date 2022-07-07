2 garment workers die in Rajbari road accident during Eid travel
Rajbari Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jul 2022 12:10 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2022 12:10 PM BdST
At least two people have died after a three-wheeler, locally known as a Mahindra, veered out of control and overturned at the Sadar Upazila in Rajbari.
Another person was injured in the accident, which occurred around 5:30 am on Thursday near the Bus Owners Association offices on the Rajbari-Kushtia Highway, said Sub-Inspector Md Moazzem Hossain of Rajbari Sadar Police Station.
The dead were identified as Azizul Islam, 30, and Matiur Rahman, 45, from Doharo village in Jhenaidaha’s Shailokupa. Both of them worked at a garment factory in Dhaka.
The injury victim, Shamim Mollah, has been admitted to the Bangabandhu Medical College Hospital in Faridpur.
“Azizul and Matiur were going to their village home to celebrate Eid. They took a bus and got off at the Goalondo intersection in Rajbari. Then they took the Mahindra and headed towards Pangsha Upazila,” SI Moazzem said.
“The vehicle had eight to 10 passengers on board. The driver lost control of the vehicle during the trip and it overturned. Two of the passengers died at the scene.”
Police arrested the driver of the three-wheeler and sent the bodies to the morgue.
