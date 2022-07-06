Rains, truck crash cause heavy congestion on Dhaka-Ashulia road
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jul 2022 12:22 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jul 2022 12:22 PM BdST
A several kilometre-long tailback on the road from Dhaka’s Uttara to Ashulia has prompted the Dhaka Metropolitan Police to urge drivers to take alternate routes.
“Rain has slowed traffic on the Dhaka-Ashulia road and created heavy congestion,” the DMP said in a statement at 11 am on Wednesday. “We are urging those who use the road to take alternate routes.”
A freight truck also overturned on the road midway between Ashulia and the Dhaur area around 4:30 am, said Saiful Haq, deputy commissioner of traffic police in Uttara. It took until 9:30 am to move it.
“It led to horrific congestion on both sides of the road. The rain has also made a section of the road impossible to traverse and led to even more of a jam. We are working to return the situation to normal.”
