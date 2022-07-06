Rains, truck crash cause heavy congestion on Dhaka-Ashulia road

“Rain has slowed traffic on the Dhaka-Ashulia road and created heavy congestion,” the DMP said in a statement at 11 am on Wednesday. “We are urging those who use the road to take alternate routes.”

A freight truck also overturned on the road midway between Ashulia and the Dhaur area around 4:30 am, said Saiful Haq, deputy commissioner of traffic police in Uttara. It took until 9:30 am to move it.

“It led to horrific congestion on both sides of the road. The rain has also made a section of the road impossible to traverse and led to even more of a jam. We are working to return the situation to normal.”