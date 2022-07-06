Motorcycles banned from launches during Eid-ul-Azha
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jul 2022 08:00 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jul 2022 08:00 PM BdST
After banning motorcycles from highways for a week, the authorities have restricted motorbikes from passenger launches for 10 days as part of their efforts to ensure trouble-free travel of holidaymakers during Eid-ul-Azha.
The latest order has been effective from Wednesday, said Md Mobarak Hossain Majumder, transport inspector at Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority BIWTA.
The shipping ministry took the decision in a meeting with launch owners and workers some days ago to make sure passengers do not face trouble while getting on or off the vessels, Mobarak said.
Motorcyclists are still able to use ferries.
Motorcycles emerged as an important mode of long distance travel during Eid-ul-Fitr two months ago, bringing much relief to hundreds of thousands of people who left the cities for their hometowns and villages for the holiday.
The increasing number of motorcycles, however, caused a rise in the number of deadly accidents, surveys showed. The death of two young men in a motorcycle crash on the Padma Bridge on the day of its opening prompted the government to ban the motorised two-wheelers from the bridge as well.
Later, the road transport and bridges ministry banned motorcycles from the highways, and restricted inter-district travel by motorcycles for a week during Eid.
A survey by the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology showed 125,000 passengers travel through Sadarghat launch terminal in Dhaka every day during Eid.
After the opening of the Padma Bridge, many passengers bound for the southwestern districts will take buses instead of launches this time. Passenger numbers already plunged, said launch owners and workers.
Mobarak said launch owners also scrapped Eid special services this Eid.
