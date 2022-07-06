Investigation committee says chemicals caused BM Depot fire

The committee, led by Additional Divisional Commissioner Mizanur Rahman said that the owners and government offices responsible for the supervision of the depot “cannot avoid liability” for the fire that killed around 50 people and left more than 200 injured.

He said that they were tasked with identifying the cause of the fatal blaze, those responsible and coming up with recommendations to prevent such disasters in the future.

The committee included 20 recommendations in a report submitted to Divisional Commissioner Md Ashraf Uddin on Wednesday.

“We went to the scene and tried to determine who was responsible. But this is not final. A bigger probe can be launched.”

Ashraf Uddin said, “We’ll send the report to the cabinet. They will set the way forward.”

The blaze at the private container depot in the Keshabpur area started on Jun 4. The fire service, with support from the army, the navy, and other government agencies, put out the fire after 86 hours and carried out rescue operations in the meantime.

Authorities formed six investigation committees to look into the inferno.