Five Eid congregations to be held at Baitul Mukarram from 7 am

The first congregation will start at 7 am, led by the mosque’s Senior Imam Hafez Mufti Maulana Mizanur Rahman, the Islamic Foundation said on Wednesday.

The four other congregations will be held at 8 am, 9 am, 10 am and 10:45 am.

Meanwhile, the sole Eid congregation at the National Eidgah field, located next to the Supreme Court, is set to start at 8 am, weather permitting. Otherwise, an additional congregation will be held at the national mosque at 8:30 am.

Eid-ul-Azha is the second biggest festival for Muslims and is traditionally celebrated on the tenth day of Zil Hajj, the final month in the Arabic calendar. Muslims sacrifice animals to mark the day.

A three-day public holiday surrounding the occasion will begin on Jul 9.

Holidaymakers are expected to start leaving the cities for their hometowns and villages on the evening of Jul 7 as Jul 8 is part of the weekend.