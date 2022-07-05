Utpal’s killing triggers fear among brothers Ashim, Asit over returning to Ashulia
Israil Hossain Babu, Sirajganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jul 2022 01:29 AM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2022 01:36 AM BdST
Ashim Kumar Sarker and Asit Kumar Sarker are terrified of returning to their workplace in Ashulia after losing their brother Utpal Kumar Sarker, a teacher, to the brutality of unruly students.
The brothers arrived all the way to Savar with the funeral rites of Utpal taking place back at home but were apprehensive of travelling to Ashulia’s Chitrashail, the workplaces of all three siblings.
Although the youngest among his siblings, Utpal, by dint of his education, became the family's 'guardian', according to Asit, the third among Utpal's five brothers.
In the course of his work, Utpal would often have to discipline unruly students. This ultimately proved to be his undoing as one of those students, Ashraful Islam Jitu, cut his life short after hitting him with a cricket stump.
Born in 1987, Utpal studied at Dattapara Elangjani Government Primary School until the fourth grade before Ashim took him to Natore.
There, he was admitted to Dayrampur Cantonment School and College. Ashim used to work at a tailor's shop to pay for his youngest brother's education.
After getting a teaching job at Haji Yunus Ali School, Utpal set up a tailoring shop - Dipta Tailors - at a local market. Although Utpal was the owner of the shop on papers, Ashim ran it along with Asit.
Their eldest brother Ajay Kumar Sarker and the fourth Ashutosh Sarker worked at separate textile mills in Gazipur. Utpal helped them find their jobs as well.
Ashim said, “We’re like a big joint family though different members resided in different places. Utpal rented a home in Dhaka eight months ago but we stayed back in Chitrashail.”
“He’d come to shop on his way to and from the college every day, so it never felt that he moved somewhere else. I saw him on the morning of the incident as well. And in the afternoon I found out that he had been beaten.”
The tailor shop is located right beside the college. Ashim and Asit live half a kilometre away in Kathaltala area, right beside Jitu’s home. So the fear of returning there is more gripping for them even after a week into the incident.
“We need to go to Ashulia to get updates on our younger brother’s murder case, our shop and the home. So we arrived here from our hometown Ullapara and took shelter at an acquaintance's house in Savar on Sunday. Asit is with me as well. We’re scared of going to Ashulia,” Ashim, the plaintiff of the case, said over the phone.
They are trying to get in touch with the administration, he said. “We’ll go to Ashulia only if they guarantee our safety. Otherwise, it won’t be right.”
Despite living near Jitu’s home, Ashim did not really know anyone from the killer’s family.
“I’ve heard that Jitu’s father Ujjal Haji is an influential person and has many relatives residing in the locality. Jitu used to harass girls in the area and was also involved with terrorist activities. So we’ve decided to switch our home even if the shop remains in the same place.”
On whether they received any threats in the meantime, Ashim said, “No one has done that, but any incident or problem may occur. The culprits may be behind bars but they’ve got relatives. We live there temporarily, who will give us security?”
Hearing of the brothers’ fears, Dhaka District Police Superintendent Maruf Hossain Sardar said, “They [Utpal’s family] are yet to speak to police. Ask them to contact Ashulia police. Give them my phone contact details if needed. Police will take every measure necessary to ensure their safety.”
- Utpal’s brothers fear returning to Ashulia
- Bangladesh suffers frequent power cuts
- Police question Babul, Mitu's children
- Notre Dame student tops DU Ka unit tests
- Bus driver in fatal crash was unlicenced
- Ex-BCL leader sets himself on fire
- Hasina travels to Tungipara via Padma Bridge
- 12 new COVID deaths, highest in four months
- Utpal’s killing triggers fear among brothers Ashim, Asit over returning to Ashulia
- Frequent power outages leave Bangladeshis fuming as gas supply crunch bites amid Ukraine war
- Police question minor children of ex-SP Babul, his slain wife Mitu
- Notre Dame College student topped BUET entry exams. Now he comes first in DU admission test
- Pedestrian's death in Dhaka: Bus driver had no licence for five years
- Ex-BCL leader sets himself on fire at Press Club in Dhaka
Most Read
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Biman Bangladesh jets collide again at Dhaka airport
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Amin Hilaly, ‘missing’ real estate boss named in NSU graft case, is found in Savar
- Bangladesh state minister apologises for power cuts fuelled by gas shortage
- Ex-BCL leader sets himself on fire at Press Club in Dhaka
- Hasina travels to Tungipara with Joy, Saima via Padma Bridge
- Fire at Meghna Group packaging factory under control after 3.5 hours
- Bangladesh suspends funds for 'less important' projects as austerity drive ramps up