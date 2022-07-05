Utpal’s killing triggers fear among brothers Ashim, Asit over returning to Ashulia

The brothers arrived all the way to Savar with the funeral rites of Utpal taking place back at home but were apprehensive of travelling to Ashulia’s Chitrashail, the workplaces of all three siblings.

Although the youngest among his siblings, Utpal, by dint of his education, became the family's 'guardian', according to Asit, the third among Utpal's five brothers.

In the course of his work, Utpal would often have to discipline unruly students. This ultimately proved to be his undoing as one of those students, Ashraful Islam Jitu, cut his life short after hitting him with a cricket stump.

Utpal had planned to bring Ashim, the second brother, to work in Ashulia since taking up teaching at Haji Yunus Ali School and College in 2013. Ashim was the one to take his youngest brother Utpal to Natore from remote Chalanbil in their childhood to study.

Born in 1987, Utpal studied at Dattapara Elangjani Government Primary School until the fourth grade before Ashim took him to Natore.

There, he was admitted to Dayrampur Cantonment School and College. Ashim used to work at a tailor's shop to pay for his youngest brother's education.

After getting a teaching job at Haji Yunus Ali School, Utpal set up a tailoring shop - Dipta Tailors - at a local market. Although Utpal was the owner of the shop on papers, Ashim ran it along with Asit.

Their eldest brother Ajay Kumar Sarker and the fourth Ashutosh Sarker worked at separate textile mills in Gazipur. Utpal helped them find their jobs as well.

Ashim said, “We’re like a big joint family though different members resided in different places. Utpal rented a home in Dhaka eight months ago but we stayed back in Chitrashail.”

“He’d come to shop on his way to and from the college every day, so it never felt that he moved somewhere else. I saw him on the morning of the incident as well. And in the afternoon I found out that he had been beaten.”

“We all relied on my younger brother. But he's dead now. I heard the killer's [family are] influential. How can we do business in that area now? Who will protect us?"

The tailor shop is located right beside the college. Ashim and Asit live half a kilometre away in Kathaltala area, right beside Jitu’s home. So the fear of returning there is more gripping for them even after a week into the incident.

“We need to go to Ashulia to get updates on our younger brother’s murder case, our shop and the home. So we arrived here from our hometown Ullapara and took shelter at an acquaintance's house in Savar on Sunday. Asit is with me as well. We’re scared of going to Ashulia,” Ashim, the plaintiff of the case, said over the phone.

They are trying to get in touch with the administration, he said. “We’ll go to Ashulia only if they guarantee our safety. Otherwise, it won’t be right.”

Despite living near Jitu’s home, Ashim did not really know anyone from the killer’s family.

“I’ve heard that Jitu’s father Ujjal Haji is an influential person and has many relatives residing in the locality. Jitu used to harass girls in the area and was also involved with terrorist activities. So we’ve decided to switch our home even if the shop remains in the same place.”

Ashim said the brothers will take on the task of maintaining the family after the Shraddha ritual, a ceremonial funeral rite after a death, on Jul 11.

On whether they received any threats in the meantime, Ashim said, “No one has done that, but any incident or problem may occur. The culprits may be behind bars but they’ve got relatives. We live there temporarily, who will give us security?”

Hearing of the brothers’ fears, Dhaka District Police Superintendent Maruf Hossain Sardar said, “They [Utpal’s family] are yet to speak to police. Ask them to contact Ashulia police. Give them my phone contact details if needed. Police will take every measure necessary to ensure their safety.”