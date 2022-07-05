Truck runs over, kills 2 in Dhaka

The dead have been identified as Yahya Sajjal, 25, and Md Israfil, 35.

The accident occurred around 1:15 am outside the Prescription Point Limited Diagnostic and Consultation Centre on Tuesday, police said.

The victims were unloading furniture from a rickshaw van on Pragati Sarani when a speeding truck headed for Rampura ran them over, said Abul Kalam Azad, chief of Badda Police Station. The two were killed on the spot.

Yahya was originally from Pirojpur, while Israfil was from Lakshmipur.

The two were rickshaw-van drivers.

Police have seized the truck, but the driver of the vehicle has fled, OC Abul said.