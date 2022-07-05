Henolux owner, wife accused of provoking contractor Anis to commit suicide

Anis’s brother Nazrul Islam started a case against them with the Shahbagh Police Station on Tuesday, according to SI Golam Hossain Khan.

"We’re working to apprehend the suspects,” he said.

The 50-year-old Anis was a former president of the Bangladesh Chhatra League’s Kushtia district unit.

Gazi Anis

He was working as a contractor, but frustration over a company’s refusal to pay him Tk 12.6 million in dues allegedly drove him to set himself on fire outside the Jatiya Press Club and end his own life.

Md Ali, the man who took Anis to the hospital, said the contractor told him on the way that a company named Henolux owed him Tk 12.6 million, but was refusing to pay.

Anis had previously demanded the dues, but to no avail.

His brother Nazrul said the body will be taken to their village for burial after an autopsy.