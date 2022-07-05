Henolux owner, wife accused of provoking contractor Anis to commit suicide
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jul 2022 02:06 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2022 02:06 PM BdST
Nurul Amin, the owner of Henolux Group, and his wife Fatema Amin are facing charges of instigating contractor Gazi Anis to die by suicide.
Anis’s brother Nazrul Islam started a case against them with the Shahbagh Police Station on Tuesday, according to SI Golam Hossain Khan.
"We’re working to apprehend the suspects,” he said.
The 50-year-old Anis was a former president of the Bangladesh Chhatra League’s Kushtia district unit.
Gazi Anis
Md Ali, the man who took Anis to the hospital, said the contractor told him on the way that a company named Henolux owed him Tk 12.6 million, but was refusing to pay.
Anis had previously demanded the dues, but to no avail.
His brother Nazrul said the body will be taken to their village for burial after an autopsy.
