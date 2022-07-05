Contractor Gazi Anis dies from burn wounds after setting himself on fire

Anis was receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit in the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery after 80 percent of his body was burnt.

He died at 6.10 am on Tuesday, said Samanta Lal Sen, chief coordinator of the institute.

Gazi Anis

Anis, 50, a former president of the Bangladesh Chhatra League’s Kushtia district unit, was currently working as a contractor.

He set himself on fire apparently out of his frustration over a company’s refusal to pay him Tk 12.6 million in dues.

Md Ali, a man who brought Anis to the hospital, said Anis told him on the way that a company named Henolux owes him Tk 12.6 million, but refused to pay. Anis had demonstrated earlier, demanding the dues, but to no avail.

Anis’s brother Nazrul Islam said they would take his body to their village home for burial after the autopsy.

“We rushed to Dhaka at night hearing the news but he died in the morning,” he said. Nazrul said the family would file a case on the incident.