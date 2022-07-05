Brother says abductors forced Amin Hilaly, named in NSU graft case, to admit to bribing
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jul 2022 02:43 AM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2022 02:43 AM BdST
Abductors forced Amin Md Hilaly, the real estate businessman who has been accused with others in a case over alleged embezzlement in North South University, to confess to offering bribes, his brother says.
Rafiqul Islam Hilaly also said the abductors filmed Amin's statement following rehearsals.
"Before recording his statement, they told him what to say. They also asked him to give the statement with a smile, not with a gloomy face," Rafiqul said on Monday.
Amin has heart condition and was not in a good health after he was found, according to Rafiqul, a doctor by training. Amin was hospitalised on Monday.
Citing Amin, Rafiqul said the abductors had also arranged his treatment. A doctor gave him medication and his blood pressure was regularly checked there.
The brother said the abductors used a microbus to pick Amin up. They blindfolded him and
took him to a building after driving for around two hours.
Amin was kept in an around 36 square feet room with prison-like grilling and camera surveillance.
The abductors blindfolded him again while freeing him. They dropped him in Savar and asked him to walk away. He contacted his family with the help of an autorickshaw driver there.
The Anti-Corruption Commission on May 5 charged Amin, the managing director of Ashaloy Housing and Developers Limited, and five others with misappropriating North South University's funds for purchasing land for its campus. They were also accused of money laundering.
The other accused are Azim Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the private institution’s board of trustees, and trustees MA Kashem, Benajir Ahmed, Rehana Rahman and Mohammed Shajahan.
Later in May, the High Court denied the four trustees’ plea for anticipatory bail and turned them over to police.
- Utpal’s brothers fear returning to Ashulia
- Bangladesh suffers frequent power cuts
- Police question Babul, Mitu's children
- Notre Dame student tops DU Ka unit tests
- Bus driver in fatal crash was unlicenced
- Ex-BCL leader sets himself on fire
- Hasina travels to Tungipara via Padma Bridge
- 12 new COVID deaths, highest in four months
- Utpal’s killing triggers fear among brothers Ashim, Asit over returning to Ashulia
- Frequent power outages leave Bangladeshis fuming as gas supply crunch bites amid Ukraine war
- Police question minor children of ex-SP Babul, his slain wife Mitu
- Notre Dame College student topped BUET entry exams. Now he comes first in DU admission test
- Pedestrian's death in Dhaka: Bus driver had no licence for five years
- Ex-BCL leader sets himself on fire at Press Club in Dhaka
Most Read
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Biman Bangladesh jets collide again at Dhaka airport
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Ex-BCL leader sets himself on fire at Press Club in Dhaka
- Amin Hilaly, ‘missing’ real estate boss named in NSU graft case, is found in Savar
- Bangladesh state minister apologises for power cuts fuelled by gas shortage
- Hasina travels to Tungipara with Joy, Saima via Padma Bridge
- Bangladesh suspends funds for 'less important' projects as austerity drive ramps up
- Fire at Meghna Group packaging factory under control after 3.5 hours