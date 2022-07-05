Brother says abductors forced Amin Hilaly, named in NSU graft case, to admit to bribing

Rafiqul Islam Hilaly also said the abductors filmed Amin's statement following rehearsals.

"Before recording his statement, they told him what to say. They also asked him to give the statement with a smile, not with a gloomy face," Rafiqul said on Monday.

Rafiqul earlier said Amin was found in Savar on Sunday night after he had gone missing on his way to office in Uttara on Friday.

Amin has heart condition and was not in a good health after he was found, according to Rafiqul, a doctor by training. Amin was hospitalised on Monday.

Citing Amin, Rafiqul said the abductors had also arranged his treatment. A doctor gave him medication and his blood pressure was regularly checked there.

The brother said the abductors used a microbus to pick Amin up. They blindfolded him and

took him to a building after driving for around two hours.

Amin was kept in an around 36 square feet room with prison-like grilling and camera surveillance.

The abductors blindfolded him again while freeing him. They dropped him in Savar and asked him to walk away. He contacted his family with the help of an autorickshaw driver there.

The Anti-Corruption Commission on May 5 charged Amin, the managing director of Ashaloy Housing and Developers Limited, and five others with misappropriating North South University's funds for purchasing land for its campus. They were also accused of money laundering.

The other accused are Azim Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the private institution’s board of trustees, and trustees MA Kashem, Benajir Ahmed, Rehana Rahman and Mohammed Shajahan.

Later in May, the High Court denied the four trustees’ plea for anticipatory bail and turned them over to police.