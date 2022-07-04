Pedestrian's death in Dhaka: Bus driver had no licence for five years

The driver, Md Al Amin, was arrested in Munshiganj on Sunday night. He had been driving the bus without a licence over the past five years, RAB-3 chief Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Monday.

The pedestrian, Md Jahangir Molla, 35, died after being crushed by one of the buses operated by Manjil Express on Saturday. The victim was a native of Faridpur's Boalmari Upazila. The drivers fled the scene after the incident.

"Al-Amin claimed in initial interrogation he had a licence, but he could not show that. After studying up to eighth grade, he began working as a driver's helper and gradually started driving himself. He had received no professional training on driving," Mohiuddin said.

"He took training from the driver while working as a helper. He has no clear understanding of the traffic rules."

Al Amin also worked as a garment worker for five years before driving. He joined the Balaka Paribahan as a helper in 2012. He started to drive the Manjil Express bus in 2017.

Jahangir, the victim, is survived by his mother, wife and four children. He used to work as a farmer.

His elder daughter is 8 years old while the little one is 4-month old. His entire family are helpless now, the RAB official said.