Pedestrian's death in Dhaka: Bus driver had no licence for five years
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jul 2022 07:44 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2022 07:44 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a driver after a race between two buses for passengers claimed the life of a pedestrian in Dhaka's Gulistan.
The driver, Md Al Amin, was arrested in Munshiganj on Sunday night. He had been driving the bus without a licence over the past five years, RAB-3 chief Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Monday.
The pedestrian, Md Jahangir Molla, 35, died after being crushed by one of the buses operated by Manjil Express on Saturday. The victim was a native of Faridpur's Boalmari Upazila. The drivers fled the scene after the incident.
"Al-Amin claimed in initial interrogation he had a licence, but he could not show that. After studying up to eighth grade, he began working as a driver's helper and gradually started driving himself. He had received no professional training on driving," Mohiuddin said.
"He took training from the driver while working as a helper. He has no clear understanding of the traffic rules."
Al Amin also worked as a garment worker for five years before driving. He joined the Balaka Paribahan as a helper in 2012. He started to drive the Manjil Express bus in 2017.
Jahangir, the victim, is survived by his mother, wife and four children. He used to work as a farmer.
His elder daughter is 8 years old while the little one is 4-month old. His entire family are helpless now, the RAB official said.
- Biman Bangladesh jets collide again at Dhaka airport
- Jubo League leader held for 'torturing' elderly man
- Another Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim dies
- Sunamganj floods leave education in tatters
- ‘Missing’ Hilaly found in Savar
- KNF killed innocents in June: PCJSS
- Motorcycles banned from highways during Eid
- Lawyer defends ‘Tk 120m fees’ for Grameen Telecom cases
- Bangladesh reports 12 new COVID deaths, highest daily count in four months
- Bangladesh road accidents claimed 524 lives in June
- Another Bangladeshi pilgrim dies on Hajj trip, raising toll to 12
- Jubo League leader arrested for 'torturing' elderly man in Noakhali
- Fire breaks out at Meghna Group packaging factory in Narayanganj
- Utpal and wife planned big to celebrate their anniversary. It darkened into a day of mourning
Most Read
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Biman Bangladesh jets collide again at Dhaka airport
- Amin Hilaly, ‘missing’ real estate boss named in NSU graft case, is found in Savar
- Bangladesh state minister apologises for power cuts fuelled by gas shortage
- Bangladesh’s exports climb to record $52bn in FY22
- Fire at Meghna Group packaging factory under control after 3.5 hours
- Lawyer defends ‘Tk 120m fees’ taken for settlement of Grameen Telecom cases
- Bangladesh bans motorcycles from highways for a week during Eid-ul-Azha