Notre Dame College student topped BUET entry exams. Now he comes first in DU admission test
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jul 2022 08:30 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2022 08:30 PM BdST
Notre Dame College student Asir Anjum Khan has grabbed the top spot in Dhaka University’s Ka unit admission tests after coming first in BUET exams.
Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, the vice-chancellor of the university, announced the results on Monday.
Their positions were fixed according to their scores in the HSC exams.
Asir, who hails from Munshiganj, emerged sixth in the medical college entrance exams and eighth in Gazipur’s Islamic University University of Technology or IUT
As many as 110,374 candidates sat the DU Ka unit exams this year while 11,446 students were successful in the written and MCQ tests, registering a pass rate of 10.39 percent.
Among them, 1,781 students will get the opportunity to enrol in the 2021-22 honours curriculum in different departments of the university’s science faculty according to their order of merit.
