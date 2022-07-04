Notre Dame College student topped BUET entry exams. Now he comes first in DU admission test

Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, the vice-chancellor of the university, announced the results on Monday.

Asir bagged 115 points out of a maximum 120 in the entrance exam. Khalid Hasan Tuhin, another Notre Dame College student, came second while Zarifa Tabassum from Joypurhat Girls’ Cadet College secured third place with the same points.

Their positions were fixed according to their scores in the HSC exams.

Asir, who hails from Munshiganj, emerged sixth in the medical college entrance exams and eighth in Gazipur’s Islamic University University of Technology or IUT

As many as 110,374 candidates sat the DU Ka unit exams this year while 11,446 students were successful in the written and MCQ tests, registering a pass rate of 10.39 percent.

Among them, 1,781 students will get the opportunity to enrol in the 2021-22 honours curriculum in different departments of the university’s science faculty according to their order of merit.