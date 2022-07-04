Fire at Meghna Group packaging factory under control after 3.5 hours
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jul 2022 11:11 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2022 12:14 PM BdST
Firefighters have managed to bring the fire at a packaging factory in the Meghna Economic Zone in Narayanganj's Sonargaon under control after three and a half hours.
Ten fire service units were dispatched to fight the blaze in the Tipardi area after reports came in around 7:45 am on Monday, said Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy assistant director of the fire service. The Meghna Group's own firefighting service also helped to tame the fire.
The factory is named Sonargaon Printing and Packaging Industry Limited. The three-storey steel fabricated building where the fire started has a sign on the outside saying Meghna Foil Packaging Limited (Offset Unit).
The fire started in the northwest section of the packaging factory, said Meghna Group employee Aolad Hossain. It then spread quickly.
Smoke was rising from the building around 10:30 am, but the fire was contained to a single building.
Fire service officials say the blaze was brought under control around 11:20 am.
There have been no reports of casualties so far.
- Biman Bangladesh jets collide again at Dhaka airport
- Sunamganj floods leave education in tatters
- ‘Missing’ Hilaly found in Savar
- KNF killed innocents in June: PCJSS
- Motorcycles banned from highways during Eid
- Lawyer defends ‘Tk 120m fees’ for Grameen Telecom cases
- Plans for 400,000 tonnes of rice import approved
- Bangladesh raises LPG prices
- Fire breaks out at Meghna Group packaging factory in Narayanganj
- Utpal and wife planned big to celebrate their anniversary. It darkened into a day of mourning
- Biman Bangladesh jets collide again at Dhaka airport
- Floods leave future of Sunamganj students reeling as teachers struggle for answers
- Amin Hilaly, ‘missing’ real estate businessman named in NSU graft case, is found in Savar
- A new insurgent group blamed PCJSS for a triple killing in June. PCJSS, in response, blames the new group
Most Read
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Biman Bangladesh jets collide again at Dhaka airport
- War crimes fugitive Aminul Haque took several trips to Pakistan, RAB says
- Amin Hilaly, ‘missing’ real estate boss named in NSU graft case, is found in Savar
- Bangladesh’s exports climb to record $52bn in FY22
- Bangladesh state minister apologises for power cuts fuelled by gas shortage
- RFL Electronics gets $23m in British loans to boost manufacturing
- Bangladesh unlikely to reopen Padma Bridge to motorcycles before Eid: official