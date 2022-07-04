Motorcycles caused 42% of June road crashes in Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jul 2022 04:00 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2022 05:01 PM BdST
The Road Safety Foundation says in a report that motorcycle crashes claimed 204 lives in June in Bangladesh.
Motorcycles, which are used as an alternative to public transport, are raising the number of road accidents as well, the non-profit organisation said after publishing the report on Monday.
"The accelerating trend of motorbike crashes is leading to dire consequences. It's important to make public transport services easy, affordable and better, reducing traffic and discouraging the use of motorcycles," the agency warned.
Motorcycles were the most common vehicles involved in crashes, the organisation found in a report that compiled information from nine print and seven online news sites and electronic media sources.
Motorcycles accounted for 38.93 percent of total deaths and 42.18 percent of total accidents, the report said.
A total of 524 people, including 68 women and 73 children, have died and 821 others were injured in 467 road accidents reported in Bangladesh in June, according to the study.
The accidents have left 107 pedestrians dead, which is 20.41 percent of total deaths. Besides, 86 drivers and their helpers died in crashes, 16.41 percent of total deaths.
Around 174 road crashes, or 37.25 percent of the total, were reported on regional roads, while 159 (34.04 percent) others were reported on highways, 72 (15.41 percent) on village roads, 56 (12 percent) on city roads and 6 others in other places, the Road Safety Foundation said.
The number of vehicles involved in the accidents was 793 including 212 (26.73 percent) motorcycles, 130 trucks, 78 buses, 24 covered vans, 54 pick-ups, 11 trolleys, 5 lorries, 13 tractors, 2 oil-carrying tankers, 2 prison vans, one city corporation truck, 8 microbuses, 13 private cars, 4 ambulances, 2 jeeps, one police pick-up, one army truck, 149 three-wheelers, 51 locally made vehicles, 23 non-mechanical and 9 other vehicles.
Road traffic fatalities were the highest in the Dhaka division, which recorded 139 deaths in 117 incidents. The capital district recorded 41 deaths in 29 crashes.
Meanwhile, the Sylhet division recorded 14 deaths in 13 accidents, the lowest in Bangladesh. Nine accidents in Rangamati, Magura, Lalmonirhat and Sunamganj claimed no lives.
Accidents involving high-speed vehicles and motorcycles have increased, according to the Road Safety Foundation.
