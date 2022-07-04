Amin Hilaly, ‘missing’ real estate boss named in NSU graft case, is found in Savar
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jul 2022 12:59 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2022 01:19 AM BdST
Amin Md Hilaly, a real estate businessman charged in a criminal case with embezzlement at North South University, has been found in Dhaka’s Savar after his family reported him missing.
His brother Rafiqul Islam Hilaly told bdnews24.com on Sunday midnight he had spoken to Amin and was on his way to pick Amin up.
Rafiqul, a doctor, demanded steps by the authorities to find out Amin, 56, at a press conference in the afternoon.
At midnight, Rafiqul said his brother called him around 10:45am from the phone of an autorickshaw driver and said “abductors” had left him at Hemayetpur in Savar.
Rafiqul said he informed police about the matter and the law enforcers also confirmed Amin was found in that area.
It was not immediately clear who “abducted” Amin.
The other accused are Azim Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the private institution’s board of trustees, and trustees MA Kashem, Benajir Ahmed, Rehana Rahman and Mohammed Shajahan.
Later in May, the High Court denied the four trustees’ plea for anticipatory bail and turned them over to police.
Amin went missing on Friday morning, his family said, as he was in the process of seeking bail from the High Court.
He left home in Uttara and started walking to his office in the same neighbourhood on that day but did not reach his destination, Rafiqul said in a police complaint. His phone was also unreachable.
According to the case started by the ACC, the accused bought 36.81 hectares of land at a low price but provided a much higher estimate to the university authorities with the 'nefarious intention' of embezzling the excess funds.
Initially, they paid the money to the seller, which was then withdrawn by their associates by cheque. The funds were then transferred to the accused, who parked the money in fixed deposit accounts, according to the charges.
- ‘Missing’ Hilaly found in Savar
- KNF killed innocents in June: PCJSS
- Motorcycles banned from highways during Eid
- Lawyer defends ‘Tk 120m fees’ for Grameen Telecom cases
- Plans for 400,000 tonnes of rice import approved
- Bangladesh raises LPG prices
- Motorcycles on Padma Bridge unlikely before Eid: official
- 2 children drown in Netrokona floodwaters
- Amin Hilaly, ‘missing’ real estate businessman named in NSU graft case, is found in Savar
- A new insurgent group blamed PCJSS for a triple killing in June. PCJSS, in response, blames the new group
- Bangladesh bans motorcycles from highways for a week during Eid-ul-Azha
- Lawyer defends ‘Tk 120m fees’ taken for settlement of Grameen Telecom cases
- Bangladesh approves plans to import 400,000 tonnes of rice after duty cuts
- Bangladesh raises LPG prices as taka weakens against dollar
Most Read
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Nigerian Islamic court orders death by stoning for men convicted of homosexuality
- War crimes fugitive Aminul Haque took several trips to Pakistan, RAB says
- Daylong chaos as expressway tolling slows traffic
- RFL Electronics gets $23m in British loans to boost manufacturing
- Bangladesh unlikely to reopen Padma Bridge to motorcycles before Eid: official
- Bangladesh’s exports climb to record $52bn in FY22
- A suspect was let off after a mix-up over his name. Then he was arrested at his wedding