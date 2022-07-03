Bangladesh unlikely to reopen Padma Bridge to motorcycles before Eid: official

"First we have to install artificial intelligence security cameras and speed guns," he said after a cabinet meeting on Sunday. "Then we will make a decision on motorcycles. But I do not think it will happen before Eid.

The Padma Bridge megastructure opened to traffic on Jun 26. Thousands flocked to the bridge on the first day to catch a glimpse.

Most of the traffic was on motorcycles, but there were cars, buses and trucks too. Two men died in a motorcycle accident on the bridge.

In order to avoid congestion and reduce risk, the bridge authority closed it to motorcycles until further notice.

Motorcyclists were hoping to have the ban lifted for Eid so they could make quicker trips from Dhaka to the southwestern districts.