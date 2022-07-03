Bangladesh bans motorcycles from highways for a week during Eid-ul-Azha

The road transport and bridges ministry in a meeting on Sunday also decided that motorcycles, registered in one district, will not be allowed in other districts – meaning inter-district travel by motorcycles will be barred.

People can travel by motorcycles on highways with police permission for “logical and unavoidable” reasons, according to a notice from the ministry.

It said motorcycle ridesharing services outside permitted areas will be barred.

Heavy goods transport vehicles, except those carrying raw materials, export mechandise, medicines, daily necessities, fuel and animals for sacrifice during Eid, will also be barred from highways.

“Law enforcers will take steps against those violating the instructions,” the ministry said.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said cattle markets cannot be set up on the highways. He urged owners and workers not to transport cattle in unfit vehicles.

He ordered officials to increase the number of booths at toll plazas on the Padma Bridge, Meghna and Gomati bridges, as well as on Bangabandhu Expressway to cope with the pressure of holidaymakers.