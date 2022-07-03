3 BIWTA employees suspended over 'fraud' at Barishal port

The decision to suspend tax collectors Md Farooq Sardar, Masud Hossain Khan and Md Monir Hossain, was announced in a notice on Saturday.

The notice stated that the three had been temporarily suspended after allegations of 'neglect of duty', 'misconduct' and 'dishonesty' were brought against them.

An ACC team conducted a drive at the Barishal River Port on Jun 28. During the raid, they recovered 863 tickets sold from counter number 2 in drawers and hanging bags

Investigators said those tickets were kept so they could be re-sold to passengers. Counter number 1 had made more money selling tickets and it is suspected that those involved tried to make money on the side by reselling tickets.

Barishal Port official Mostafizur Rahman and 12 others were transferred from their positions after the matter came to light, said BIWTA Director Wakil Newaz.