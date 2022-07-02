2 die in separate Dhaka road accidents

A truck hit one of the victims on Friday night, while another man was run over by a bus at 8:30 am on Saturday, according to police.

The bus accident victim has been identified as Jahangir Matabbar, 35. Police are yet to identify the victim of Friday's accident, but he was about 30 years old.

A Manjil Paribahan bus hit Jahangir on the road near Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium, leaving him severely injured, Paltan Police Station chief Md Salauddin said.

Jahangir was declared dead after pedestrians took him to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, according to Salauddin.

Police seized the bus, but its driver managed to escape.

The victim of Friday’s accident was homeless, Inspector Bachchu Mia of the DMCH Police Outpost said, citing the homeless children who brought the man to the hospital.

A truck hit him in front of a Gulistan market as he was crossing the road, Inspector Bachchu added.