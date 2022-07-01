Home > Bangladesh

Truck crushes man to death in Dhaka's Jatrabari

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Jul 2022 02:32 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2022 02:32 PM BdST

A truck driver’s assistant has been killed after being run over by a truck in Dhaka's Jatrabari. the Matuail area of Dhaka’s Jatrabari.

The incident took place on the Matuail-Demra Road at 8 am on Friday, according to Inspector Bachchu Mia of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost.

The victim has been identified as Siddique Ali, 34, a native of Jhenaidah.

Citing the person who brought Siddique to DMCH, Inspector Bachchu said Siddique sustained severe injuries when he was hit by the truck.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories