Truck crushes man to death in Dhaka's Jatrabari
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jul 2022 02:32 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2022 02:32 PM BdST
A truck driver’s assistant has been killed after being run over by a truck in Dhaka's Jatrabari. the Matuail area of Dhaka’s Jatrabari.
The victim has been identified as Siddique Ali, 34, a native of Jhenaidah.
Citing the person who brought Siddique to DMCH, Inspector Bachchu said Siddique sustained severe injuries when he was hit by the truck.
More stories
- Abrar Fahad's brother Faiyaj passes BUET admission test
- Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Ex-Shibir activist held for removing Padma Bridge screws
- 4 metropolitan areas get new police commissioners
- Suspect in teacher's murder is not a minor: RAB
- Over 2.2 million Saudi riyals seized at Dhaka airport
- Friend helped suspect in teacher murder go into hiding
- 5 pedestrians die in Narsingdi road crash
Recent Stories
- Six years after the worst terrorist attack, what lessons has Bangladesh learnt?
- Truck crushes man to death in Dhaka's Jatrabari
- Another Bangladeshi pilgrim dies on Hajj trip
- Sale of advance train tickets for Eid-ul-Azha holidays begins
- Slain student Abrar Fahad's brother Faiyaj passes BUET admission test
- Student Jitu attacked teacher Utpal to show off 'heroism', says RAB
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh signs Tk 92bn deal with Japan for metro rail linking Dhaka's east to west
- BTRC blocks Grameenphone from selling new connections for poor service
- Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim arrested in Saudi Arabia for begging
- Padma Bridge's screws couldn't have been removed by hand: CID
- Bangladesh to announce the date of Eid-ul-Azha on Thursday
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Slain student Abrar Fahad's brother Faiyaj passes BUET admission test
- Former Shibir activist arrested for removing Padma Bridge screws
- Thousands march in India's Udaipur to demand protection for Hindus after tailor slaughtered
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic