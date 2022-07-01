Truck crushes man to death in Dhaka's Jatrabari

The incident took place on the Matuail-Demra Road at 8 am on Friday, according to Inspector Bachchu Mia of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost.

The victim has been identified as Siddique Ali, 34, a native of Jhenaidah.

Citing the person who brought Siddique to DMCH, Inspector Bachchu said Siddique sustained severe injuries when he was hit by the truck.