Awami League suspends local leader over humiliation of college principal in Narail
Narail Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jul 2022 11:32 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2022 11:32 PM BdST
The Awami League has suspended a local party leader in Narail over the humiliation of Swapan Kumar Biswas, acting principal of Mirzapur United Degree College.
The suspended leader, Md Akter Hossain, is also a teacher of the college who was seen in a video of the incident, during which Swapan was garlanded with shoes on Jun 18, the ruling party's Narail Sadar Upazila Unit said in a notice on Friday.
Akter was president of Bichhali Union Council Unit of the party.
Condemning the public shaming of Swapan, the notice said Akter failed to act as the unit president and he cannot evade responsibility for media reports on his presence at the scene.
According to locals, some Muslim students asked the Hindu student to delete the post on Jun 18 after he had gone to the college.
Tension mounted when rumours spread that Swapan took the Hindu student's side. Angry Muslim locals and students set the motorcycles of the principal and two teachers on fire. The mob also clashed with the police.
A video of the incident showed the locals and students putting a garland of shoes around Swapan's neck in the presence of police, accusing him of belittling Islam for his alleged attempt to save the Hindu student from the same mob.
The law enforcers took the principal along with the student to the police station. However, police said the principal was not detained.
The Bangladesh Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education has formed a committee to investigate the incident amid protests across the country.
Swapan has not been staying at home since the incident. His wife said he went into hiding because he was feeling insecure.
Police started a case 10 days after the incident and arrested four suspects amid nationwide protests and condemnation.
- Daylong tailback at expressway toll plaza
- 12-hour wait ends with no train tickets
- How the Holey Artisan attack changed Bangladesh
- Man killed in Dhaka road crash
- One more Hajj pilgrim dies
- Advance train tickets for Eid go on sale
- Abrar Fahad's brother Faiyaj passes BUET admission test
- Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Bangladesh readjusts bus fares on southwestern routes as expressway tolling starts
- Floods damage over 45,000 houses in Sunamganj with more under water
- Daylong chaos as expressway tolling slows traffic
- Eid holidaymakers are frustrated as advance train tickets sell out within hours
- Six years after the worst terrorist attack, what lessons has Bangladesh learnt?
- Truck crushes man to death in Dhaka's Jatrabari
Most Read
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- BTRC blocks Grameenphone from selling new connections for poor service
- Bangladesh signs Tk 92bn deal with Japan for metro rail linking Dhaka's east to west
- Daylong chaos as expressway tolling slows traffic
- Slain student Abrar Fahad's brother Faiyaj passes BUET admission test
- Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim arrested in Saudi Arabia for begging
- Six years after the worst terrorist attack, what lessons has Bangladesh learnt?
- Haji Salim released on parole to attend brother's funeral
- Padma Bridge to be constructed soon: PM
- Devastated by floods, northeast Bangladesh faces danger from plastics used for aid packaging