Tribunal sentences one to death, three others to prison until death over Habiganj war crimes

A three-member tribunal led by Justice Md Shahinur Islam delivered the verdict on Thursday.

The three suspects who received prison until death are Md Jahed Miah aka Jahid Miah, Md Salek Miah aka Sayek Miah and Tajul Islam aka Forkan.

Another suspect, Sabbir Ahmed, was acquitted.

Shafi Uddin Moulana and Sabbir Ahmed have been absconding since the start of the case. The three other suspects were in court to hear the verdict.

The suspects faced two charges including allegations of murder, kidnapping, detention, torture, looting and arson in the Liberation War.

On March 21, 2016, the tribunal's investigation agency completed its investigation into the case. The investigation report was later submitted to the prosecution and presented to the tribunal.

The prosecution and defence completed their arguments on May 17 and the tribunal set Jun 30 for the verdict.