Over 2.2 million Saudi riyals seized at Dhaka airport
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jun 2022 02:05 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2022 02:05 PM BdST
Customs authorities have seized over 2.2 million Saudi riyals, hidden inside a bag, at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka after the owner left it behind.
The authorities said the owner checked in to board a Dubai-bound flight with the hidden cash but escaped due to the fear of getting caught.
As much as 2,299,600 riyals (Tk 57,703,938) were found inside the bag after a scanning machine detected bank notes, according to Pradip Kumar Roy, a customs official.
“After Aviation Security and Customs Intelligence failed to locate the owner of the bag, it was brought to the Customs Halls. Several law enforcing agencies were present while it was searched," Pradip said.
Authorities found the hidden cash inside cardboard boxes, wrapped in 31 shirts, Pradip added.
The identification tag on the bag said the owner was Mamun Khan, Pradip said.
A case will be filed against him, he added.
