Fourth suspect arrested in humiliation of Hindu teacher in Narail
Narail Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jun 2022 12:16 AM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2022 12:16 AM BdST
Police have arrested another suspect in the humiliation of Swapan Kumar Biswas, acting principal of Mirzapur United Degree College in Narail who was forced to wear a garland of shoes on accusation that he insulted Islam.
The suspect, Rahmatullah Biswas Rony, son of Jaber Ali Biswas of Rukhali village in Narail Sadar Upazila, was arrested in Khulna on Wednesday, said Narail Superintendent of Police Prabir Kumar Ray.
Police started a case and arrested three suspects on Monday, 10 days after the incident that sent a wave of shock across the country. Those arrested earlier are Syed Rimon Ali of Mirzapur, Shaon Khan, a mobile phone trader of Mirzapur Bazar, and Md Monirul Islam of Madhyapara.
The incident took place in the wake of a post on Facebook by a Hindu student who had shared a photo of Indian BJP leader Nupur Sharma, who has been criticised for her remarks on Prophet Muhammad.
According to locals, some Muslim students asked the Hindu student to delete the post on Jun 18 after he had gone to the college.
Tension mounted when rumours spread that Swapan took the Hindu student's side. Angry Muslim locals and students set the motorcycles of the principal and two teachers on fire. The mob also clashed with the police.
A video of the incident showed the locals and students putting a garland of shoes around Swapan's neck in the presence of police, accusing him of belittling Islam for his alleged attempt to save the Hindu student from the same mob.
Police took the principal along with the student to the police station. However, police said the principal was not detained.
The Bangladesh Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education has formed a committee to investigate the incident amid protests across the country. The committee members also visited the college on Monday.
Swapan has not been staying at home since the incident. His wife said he went into hiding because he was feeling insecure.
- RAB arrests student accused of killing teacher in Savar
- Student must explain why she wrote 'I feel sad' on exam paper
- Rains cause panic in flood-hit Sylhet
- Suspect's father held after Hindu teacher murder
- Rains cause panic in flood-hit Sylhet
- Fresh rain raises alarm in Sunamganj
- Doctor dies of burns after setting herself on fire
- Eid day decision on Thursday
- RAB arrests student accused of killing teacher in Savar
- A student wrote 'I feel sad' on an exam paper as a joke. Now her university is demanding an explanation
- Rains raise the spectre of fresh flooding in Sylhet
- Police arrest suspect's father after murder of Hindu teacher
- Heavy rain raises alarm in flood-hit Sunamganj
- Adity Sarker, a doctor, dies from self-inflicted burn wounds
Most Read
- Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim arrested in Saudi Arabia for begging
- Padma Bridge's screws couldn't have been removed by hand: CID
- Bangladesh signs Tk 92bn deal with Japan for metro rail linking Dhaka's east to west
- Tensions rise in Indian town after killing of Hindu man
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
- Govt to start collecting tolls on Bangabandhu Expressway on Jul 1
- Adity Sarker, a doctor, dies from self-inflicted burn wounds
- Man arrested after video of manipulating Padma Bridge bolts goes viral
- Bangladesh bans motorcycles from Padma Bridge after congestion
- Bangladesh to announce the date of Eid-ul-Azha on Thursday