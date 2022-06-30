Chattogram, Gazipur, Barishal and Rangpur get new metropolitan police commissioners
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jun 2022 05:31 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2022 05:33 PM BdST
The government has appointed new commissioners of police to Chattogram, Gazipur, Barishal and Rangpur in a major shake-up of the law-enforcement agency.
In a notice on Thursday, the home ministry also announced that 22 officers, including the deputy inspectors general of Rangpur and Mymensingh ranges had been reshuffled.
Krishnapad Roy, who had been serving as the acting additional commissioner of DMP, has been named commissioner of Chattogram police.
Mollah Nazrul Islam, who was elevated from an additional DIG of Dhaka River Police to deputy inspector general, will take over as the commissioner of Gazipur police.
Rangpur will get Noor-e-Alam Mina, who was recently promoted from additional DIG to deputy inspector general of Dhaka Range, as its new police commissioner.
Meanwhile, Md Saiful Islam, who was promoted to deputy inspector general from additional DIG of Chattogram Range, has been given the responsibility of Barisal Metropolitan police commissioner.
- Over 2.2 million Saudi riyals seized at Dhaka airport
- Friend helped suspect in teacher murder go into hiding
- 5 pedestrians die in Narsingdi road crash
- 'Bawm Party' - the new scourge of CHT
- Fourth suspect arrested in humiliation of teacher
- Bangabandhu Expressway tolls fixed
- RAB arrests student accused of killing teacher in Savar
- Student must explain why she wrote 'I feel sad' on exam paper
- Former Shibir activist arrested for removing Padma Bridge screws
- Chattogram, Gazipur, Barishal and Rangpur get new metropolitan police commissioners
- Suspect in Ashulia teacher's murder is not a minor, says RAB
- Over 2.2 million Saudi riyals seized at Dhaka airport
- After he killed a teacher, a teen turned to an unsuspecting friend for help
- Out-of-control covered van crushes 4 pedestrians to death in Narsingdi
Most Read
- Bangladesh signs Tk 92bn deal with Japan for metro rail linking Dhaka's east to west
- Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim arrested in Saudi Arabia for begging
- BTRC blocks Grameenphone from selling new connections for poor service
- Bangladesh to announce the date of Eid-ul-Azha on Thursday
- Padma Bridge's screws couldn't have been removed by hand: CID
- Govt to start collecting tolls on Bangabandhu Expressway on Jul 1
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
- Tensions rise in Indian town after killing of Hindu man
- In Chattogram Hill Tracts, a new group of armed insurgents is making waves. Who are they?
- Government fixes tolls for Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Bangabandhu Expressway